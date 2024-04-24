Hyderabad: The cybercrime police arrested Komineni Vamshi Chowdary of Chittoor’s Pakala mandal for cheating women of Rs.1.8 crore by promising them marriage. He operated the scam through matrimonial websites, police said.



The arrest was based on a complaint received by a woman from Kondapur. She said the accused had posed as an NRI working with a tech MNC, while putting up his profile on a matrimonial site. He contacted her family and began marriage negotiations. He later claimed his bank accounts were blocked, and lured them into giving him Rs.1.8 crore, after which he fell silent.