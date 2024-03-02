Top
Man Held for Obstructing Path of Exam Bound Inter Students

DC Correspondent
1 March 2024 6:35 PM GMT
Man obstructing the lane to prevent intermediate students headed to their exam centre from crossing street no. 11 in Himyatnagar on Friday. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Domalguda police arrested one Om Prakash, 57, for preventing Intermediate students from going to their examination centre by blocking the road with his car. The incident occurred at at 8.10 am in the narrow Street No. 11 at Himayatnagar. This obstructed the movement of students to St Joseph College.

“Despite several requests, he refused to let us go. He unnecessarily created a scene and troubled the children,” said a parent, Vishal Singh, whose child was briefly stranded.

He allegedly abused students and their parents and the police were called in.

“On being informed we rushed to the spot, cleared the road, escorted the students to their centre and arrested Prakash and seized his car,” said Domalguda sub-inspector N. Sai Krishna.


