Hyderabad: Chikkadpally police arrested one Chepuri Narendar for the murder of Sastri Gopal in Bagh Lingampally on March 17. Police said a quarrel over the placement of luggage had led to the murder.

According to the police, Narender, 41, hailed from Suryapet and was working as a caterer and living in Baghlingampally’s Sundarayya Park. The victim was a vegetable seller.



Police said, "They quarreled over who would place their luggage beside a pan shop near the park. Following this, Narender smashed Sastri’s head with a boulder and fled the scene." Police traced him with a tip-off from a local and CCTV images.