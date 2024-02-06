Hyderabad: Market police arrested one Mohammed Mohsin Khan, 25, from Nizamabad district for the murder of a person sleeping on the footpath and assaulting and robbing the witness, on January 29 in Secunderabad.

North zone additional DCP G Madhusudhan Rao said Khan, who was drunk at that time, was looking for money to buy liquor. The victim remains unidentified.

Police said the witness, Mithilesh Kumar Yadav from Bihar, threatened to call the police. Khan attacked Yadav and robbed Rs.800. Khan confessed to a robbery in 2008.

Warrant on Chadalavada Infratech Chief

Hyderabad: The criminal courts at Nampally on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chadalavada Ravindra Babu, director of Chadalavada Infratech Ltd. The warrant for not attending court was served by the central crime station (CCS) economic offences wing police. Ravindra Babu is accused in 18 criminal cases in four states.

Woman Killed in Road Mishap

Hyderabad: A 55-year old woman, M. Lakshmi, died and her son Kodelu Ramu sustained critical injuries when a tipper lorry hit their two-wheeler, Meerpet police said. The lorry was travelling at high speed and sped away after the accident on ZP Road. Police traced the lorry via CCTV images and arrested the driver.

Lorry Intercepted, PDS Rice Seized

Hyderabad: Malakpet police intercepted a lorry and seized 32 tonnes of PDS rice that it was carrying at Moosarambagh crossroads on Monday, sub-inspector P. Naveen said. Lorry driver Birendra Kumar, 28, claimed that the consignment belonged to Mohammed Rizwan of Malakpet who is absconding.