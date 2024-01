Hyderabad: The Special Sessions Judge of the Pocso court at LB Nagar handed down a life imprisonment sentence on Thursday to Deshagoni Anand Goud, a 34-year-old man employed in a private firm. Goud had been arrested by the Abdullapurmet police in 2023 on charges of raping a minor girl.

Alongside the life sentence, the Special Court of the ADJ X imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Goud. Additionally, the court granted Rs 12 lakh as compensation to the victim, Rachakonda police PRO said in a release.