Man Gets Life Imprisonment for 2017 Murder in Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: A 50-year-old man, A. Appa Rao, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the 12th ADJ court in Visakhapatnam for the brutal murder of M. Satti Babu, 46, in May 2017. The incident occurred in Kovvuru village, Anakapalle district.

According to the police, on May 21, 2017, Appa Rao, a resident of Kovvuru village, attacked Satti Babu with bricks on a rooftop, causing his death. Investigation revealed that Appa Rao suspected Satti Babu of having an extramarital affair with his wife.Following a complaint from the victim’s brother, the then inspector G. Koteswara Rao of Kothakota police station apprehended Appa Rao under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.After examining witness statements and evidence, Judge P. Govardhan of the 12th ADJ court found Appa Rao guilty on Friday. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.