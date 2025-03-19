Man Gets Death for Rape, Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to death after convicting him in a case of abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl here around seven months ago.



The court also sentenced his mother and sister to two years in jail for trying to shield him in the crime.



Pronouncing judgment in the case, special court judge Justice Kumudin Patel sentenced Atul Bhalse after finding him guilty under sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 66 (punishment for causing death or a persistent vegetative state during commission of an offense) of BNS.



He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by the court under relevant sections of POCSO (protection of children from sexual offence) Act, according to the special public prosecutor Divya Shukla.



The court also sentenced his mother Basanti and sister Chanchal to two years of rigorous imprisonment for trying to shield him.



The incident took place on September 24 last year here.



The accused took away the victim to his flat and raped here and then strangulated her to death.



The victim’s family members filed a missing case on September 24.



The body was recovered in the water tank in the flat of the accused on September 26.



It took five months and 24 days for the special court to complete the trial in the case and pronounce the judgment.

