Udupi: Myntra Customer Orders Tommy Watch, Gets Abbas!

Hyderabad: A man who ordered a Tommy Hilfiger Analog watch on Myntra for Rs 15,495 had received a watch from a different brand named 'Abbas'. This is what happened next!

The man immediately reached out to Myntra for a return and refund, the company initially responded positively but later did not initiate refund claiming issues with quality of the product and shortage of evidence.

The agonised customer approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Udupi, Karnataka and filed a complaint against Myntra and TITAN Company LTD (Parent company of Tommy Hilfiger India). Myntra argued that it only acts as an intermediary and shall not be held responsible under section 79 of the IT Act. While Titan failed to appear before the Commission.

However, the DCDRC held both Myntra and TITAN jointly liable and ordered them to refund the watch amount with 10 percent annual interest and pay an additional Rs 20,000 for causing the complainant mental distress and for his litigation charges.