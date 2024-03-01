Man Ends Life Due to Harassment by Loan App Representatives

Karimnagar: Unable to bear the harassment by the representatives of a loan app, a 28-year-old married man died by suicide in Sircilla town.

According to Sircilla inspector of police Raghupathi, the deceased was identified as Chippa Sairaju, a resident of Nehrunagar in Sircilla town. His family members lodged a missing complaint with the Sircilla police after they were not able to trace him on February 27.

The family members said that they received morphed and objectionable photos of Sairaju and his wife within hours after he went missing from the house.

They said that Sairaju came to know about the loan app through Facebook and might have taken some money as a loan. For the past few days, he had been receiving calls from someone who was exerting pressure on him. He was seen in a worried condition. With no money in his hands and not able to bear the torture of the loan app executives, he left the house without informing family members, they added.

Police found the dead body of Sairaju at Mid Manair Dam in Manwada village of Boinapalli mandal on Wednesday night. Since Sairaju's mobile phone was missing, police were not able to trace the details of the accused loan app from which he had taken a loan and for what purpose. He might have thrown the mobile phone in the water, said the police, who were trying to trace it.

A case was registered under IPC Section 306 and IT Act and the investigation was underway, said the inspector.