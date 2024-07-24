Man Dressed as Spiderman Fined For Riding on Car's Bonnet in Delhi

New Delhi: The video of man riding on bonnet of a car dressed as Spiderman went viral on social media. After receiving the complaint from the social media, the Delhi Police took action against the man.



The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya, 20 residing in Najafgarh and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19), residing in Mahavir Enclave, reported ANI.





The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs 26,000 or imprisonment or both.

Such reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect lives, said the Delhi Traffic Police



"The Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to report any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining road safety and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city," the police stated.