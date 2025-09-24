Man Displays Six-Pack in Mahakal Corridor, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Bhopal: A man has virtually turned the Mahakal Corridor, built in the premises of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a stage for the show of bodybuilding by displaying his six-pack, landing him in trouble.

The temple administration began a probe into the incident after a video showing the man in bare chest and displaying his body muscles in full public view in the Mahakal corridor has gone viral.

“The temple administration is probing the incident. Legal action will be taken against him for shooting inside the Mahakal Corridor for commercial purposes without taking permission from the authorities concerned”, the temple spokesman Ashish Phalwadiya told this newspaper on Tuesday.

In the video clip, the man was seen walking in the Mahakal Corridor bare chested and stopping at many places to show his body muscles much to the amusement of the visiting devotees.

Several women visitors were also seen in the clip taking photos and videos of the man in their mobile phone cameras.

Even some of the devotees including women were also seen taking selfies with him.

Interestingly, some of the security guards deployed in the temple were also seen in the video taking selfies with him instead of restraining him from shooting inside the corridor.

“Permission from the Mahakaleshwar temple administration is mandatory for shooting inside the Mahakal Corridor for commercial purposes. The man in this case has shot his video to upload it on his social media account and hence, he needed permission for it. But it is seen that he has not taken permission for it. We are trying to identify the man and take legal action against him”, the shrine spokesman said.

The man meanwhile has taken down the video from his social media account after the issue snowballed into a major controversy with the priests of the shrine demanding action in the matter.