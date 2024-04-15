Man dies while trying to board moving train in Tadepalligudem

Andhra Pradesh: A railway passenger died after he came under the wheels of a train at Tadepalligudem railway station in West Godavari on Monday.

The victim aged around 26 was attempting to board the train after filling his plastic bottle with water when he accidentally fell down and got stuck between the platform and moving train resulting in grievous injuries. Deathwas instant for the passenger, who was a resident of Dowleswaram.

The incident occurred when he was going to Vijayawada from Dowleswaram, according to police.