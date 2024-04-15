Top
Home » Nation

Man dies while trying to board moving train in Tadepalligudem

Nation
Srinivas
15 April 2024 7:41 AM GMT
Man dies while trying to board moving train in Tadepalligudem
x
Man dies while trying to board moving train in Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh (Photo: By Arrangement)

Andhra Pradesh: A railway passenger died after he came under the wheels of a train at Tadepalligudem railway station in West Godavari on Monday.

The victim aged around 26 was attempting to board the train after filling his plastic bottle with water when he accidentally fell down and got stuck between the platform and moving train resulting in grievous injuries. Deathwas instant for the passenger, who was a resident of Dowleswaram.

The incident occurred when he was going to Vijayawada from Dowleswaram, according to police.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP Train Railway passenger Tadepalligudem 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X