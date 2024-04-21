Man Dies by Suicide Over Immense Pressure Caused by his Friends

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old trader, Uttam Rakesh Kiran, of SRT Sanathnagar, died by suicide, after alleging pressure from his friends to repay some money that he had borrowed from them. He had recorded and released a selfie video speaking of the pressure before he took his life.

In his video he claimed that Shiva, Mahesh, Alkesh, Malkesh and Roshan had been pressuring him relentlessly to repay the money, with interest.

Police said Kiran had borrowed money from his friends and initially managed to repay some of the loans when he made profits through trading. When he incurred losses later, his friends reportedly began demanding repayment with interest, disregarding his requests for more time, according to Sanatnagar inspector A Purender Reddy.

According on a complaint by his Kiran’s wife Pushpa Deena, the family found the victim lying unconscious at his house at 12.30 noon on Friday and rushed him to a hospital. Pushpa demanded justice for her husband.

A case have been registered and investigation underway, said the police.