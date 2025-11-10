Man Dies by Suicide at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot himself dead at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of officers reached the spot and found the man's body with a gunshot injury. "He is yet to be identified. Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off," a senior police officer said.

The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities. "The exact circumstances under which the man shot himself are being verified. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added. More details are awaited in the matter.