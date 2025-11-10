 Top
Home » Nation

Man Dies by Suicide at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Nation
10 Nov 2025 12:31 PM IST

Unidentified man found with gunshot injury; police launch probe into incident

Man Dies by Suicide at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
x
An unidentified man allegedly shot himself dead at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot himself dead at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of officers reached the spot and found the man's body with a gunshot injury. "He is yet to be identified. Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off," a senior police officer said.

The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities. "The exact circumstances under which the man shot himself are being verified. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added. More details are awaited in the matter.
( Source : PTI )
jantar mantar Jantar Mantar in New Delhi suicide 
India Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X