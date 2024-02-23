Man Died Due to Heart Attack After a Group of Assailants Threatened

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man died of a heart attack after being assaulted by a mob of about 20 people who were demanding that he vacate a house that he had mortgaged, in Rajendranagar, police said on Friday. Police said that the mob had argued with the victim, Dasarath, who refused to move out. The mob had then proceeded to assault him.

Rajendranagar inspector Nagendra Babu said Dasarath had pledged his house documents with a friend to borrow money to clear some debts. The understanding was that the house documents would be returned once Dasarath paid back the friend.

He was unable to repay his friend. “On Friday, a group arrived at Dasarath's house, forcibly removed the furniture and demanded that he vacate the house because he could not clear the debt," the inspector said.

Neighbours called the police upon whose arrival the mob left the place. Shortly afterwards, Dasarath suffered a heart attack and died. His family members have lodged a complaint against the friend and the assailants. Police said they had launched an investigation.