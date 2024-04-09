Hyderabad: Police on Monday said that Tirupati Ravinder, 58, who was burnt alive by son in Turkayamjal, on April 3 was a former Maoist and a benami of gangster Nayeemuddin who was killed in an encounter a few years back.

Police claimed that Ravinder alias Balanna was involved in more than 30 criminal cases and had bought his house from extortion money.

Ravinder was attacked, chased and set on fire by his son T. Anurag, 28, when the family asked him to give up his drug habit.