Top
Home » Nation

Man Burnt Alive By Drug Addict Son Ex-Maoist

Nation
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 7:23 PM GMT
Man Burnt Alive By Drug Addict Son Ex-Maoist
x
Police claimed that Ravinder alias Balanna was involved in more than 30 criminal cases and had bought his house from extortion money. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Police on Monday said that Tirupati Ravinder, 58, who was burnt alive by son in Turkayamjal, on April 3 was a former Maoist and a benami of gangster Nayeemuddin who was killed in an encounter a few years back.

Police claimed that Ravinder alias Balanna was involved in more than 30 criminal cases and had bought his house from extortion money.

Ravinder was attacked, chased and set on fire by his son T. Anurag, 28, when the family asked him to give up his drug habit.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Hyderabad Turkayamjal Hyderabad News Telangana Special News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X