Man Beats Daughter To Death Over Low NEET Score In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A man from Sangli beat his 17-year-old daughter to death in a fit of rage after she failed to get expected results in the National Eligibility-Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2025. The police have arrested the man, who is a school principal.

Accused Dhondiram Bhosale (45), who works as a principal at a secondary school in his Nelkaranji village, was produced before a local court, which has remanded him to police custody till Wednesday.

The case has been registered under sections 103(1) of BNS and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, at Atpadi police station. Inspector Vinay Bahir said, “We registered the case on Sunday. The daughter was beaten badly. The postmortem was carried out, which indicated grave assault.”

According to reports, Sadhana, a class 12 student, studied in a residential school at Atpadi. She had also appeared for the NEET exam, in which she had scored low marks. She had come home recently.

On Friday night, Bhosale questioned his daughter about low marks in the NEET examination, which led to an argument between the two. Disappointed by her marks and not satisfied with her explanations, Bhosale beat his daughter mercilessly with a wooden stick in presence of his wife and elder son. The wife tried to stop him, but by then Sadhana had received serious injuries. However, Bhosale did not take her to a doctor immediately.

The next morning, Bhosale went to his school to participate in a Yoga function. When he returned home, he found Shraddha lying unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late and she was declared dead.

Following Shraddha’s death, her mother filed a complaint against her husband at the police station. The police sent the girl’s body for a postmortem, which revealed multiple signs of physical assault all over her body. Based on the postmortem report and preliminary investigation findings, the police arrested Bhosale.