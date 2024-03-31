Man Beaten to Death for Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal in IPL Match

Mumbai: A man was allegedly beaten to death for celebrating Rohit Sharma’s wicket during an Indian Premier League match. The police have arrested two suspects in the case. The 63-year-old victim, identified as Bandupant Tibile, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. He was beaten up during the match between Mumbai Indians and Hyderabad Sunrisers on March 27.

According to the reports, the deceased was a fan of the Chennai Super Kings team. The altercation happened when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket while chasing the target of 278 runs in 20 overs match. After Sharma got out, Tiblie started celebrating and said there was now way MI was going to win the match. This enraged the MI supporters, who started a heated argument with him.The altercation between the two groups of fans led to a violent assault with wooden sticks that inflicted fatal injuries. Tibile was seriously injured in the incident and fell unconscious on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital, but the elderly man could not overcome the severity of his injuries and passed away.Kolhapur’s Karveer police have arrested the alleged attackers Balwant Mahadev Jhanjge (50) and his nephew Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjge (35) after Tibile’s death. They were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation.The police said that the prima facie an argument over the IPL match appears to be the reason behind Tibile’s assault as there was no previous animosity between the deceased and accused persons. However, they are interrogating the accused to know if there is another angle to the case and to know if more people were involved in it.Kolhapur SP Mahendra Kamlakar Pandit told this newspaper that they initially registered an FIR under section 307 of IPC against Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge. “The victim died on Saturday during his treatment. We have now added section 302 of IPC in the FIR,” he said.