Man Beaten, Forced to Consume Poison by Ex-Girlfriend, Associates in UP

Shailendra Gupta, a medical representative working in Mahoba, had been in a relationship with a woman from Kalipahari village for four years. The couple lived together in a rented house, and over time, Shailendra reportedly gifted her expensive jewellery worth lakhs and transferred approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash.

According to reports, their relationship soured after the woman allegedly distanced herself and started seeing someone else. Following their separation, Shailendra asked for his money and jewellery back, leading to a confrontation.

On Thursday, the woman and her associates allegedly called him to a secluded place, assaulted him, and forced him to consume poison. Locals found him in critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Authorities are also investigating financial transactions between the two. Further details are awaited.