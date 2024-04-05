Man Attacks TD’s Srikalahasti Candidate Bojjala with Knife

Tirupati: A man posing as a fan attacked Telugu Desam candidate from Srikalahasti Bojjala Sudheer Reddy with a knife on the pretext of taking a selfie. However, alert followers of Sudheer Reddy intercepted the attacker and handed him over to police.

The incident occurred while the TD candidate had been campaigning in the 5th ward of Srikalahasti town on Thursday.

The attack came while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been touring the district, leading to some tension.

Sudheer Reddy has filed a formal complaint with Srikalahasti police, who have taken the attacker into custody and are questioning him.

The TD candidate alleged that the attack appears premeditated and not an isolated incident.

"The miscreant approached one of my followers, seeking permission to take a selfie with me. When my follower allowed him to get closer, he abruptly pulled out a knife and tried to attack me. Thankfully, my vigilant supporters reacted swiftly, thwarting the assault," Sudheer Reddy explained.

He accused YSRC of resorting to such heinous attacks, as it is facing an imminent defeat in the upcoming general elections.