Man Arrested in Hapur for Sharing Edited Photo of PM Modi

Police here have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said Friday.According to a district police spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against individuals posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

As part of this campaign, Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was arrested for allegedly creating and sharing a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.