 Top
Home » Nation

Man Arrested in Hapur for Sharing Edited Photo of PM Modi

Nation
PTI
29 March 2025 9:36 AM IST

Police arrest Suhail for allegedly posting a manipulated image of PM Modi on Instagram; investigation underway

Man Arrested in Hapur for Sharing Edited Photo of PM Modi
x
Hapur police arrested a man for allegedly editing and sharing a controversial photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

Police here have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said Friday.According to a district police spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against individuals posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

As part of this campaign, Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was arrested for allegedly creating and sharing a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.


( Source : PTI )
one arrested Controversial video Morphed photos Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh Hapur 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X