Man Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Mumbai Public Toilet

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside a public toilet in Bandra, a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on October 1. The accused was produced before a court on October 2 and was remanded in police custody till Monday, a Nirmal Nagar police official said.

He said the accused, who is in his 20s, has been identified as the son of a local politician who is a member of an opposition party. Police are conducting investigations after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.