Man Arrested For Posting Morphed Obscene Videos Of Public Figures On Social Media

DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2025 9:41 PM IST

The videos he posted were found to be offensive, promoting obscenity, and outraging the modesty of women depicted therein: Police

Representational Image — DC File

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday for allegedly posting morphed obscene videos of various public figures on social media, police said.

The accused was identified as Biswaballhab Nanda Kunmun, a resident of Salepur, they said.

The videos he posted were found to be offensive, promoting obscenity, and outraging the modesty of women depicted therein, they added.

Among the items seized from him were a smartphone and some CDs, police said.


( Source : PTI )
DC Correspondent
