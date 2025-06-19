Man Arrested for Posting Manipulated AI Video of Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch arrested a man on Wednesday from Rayagada district for allegedly posting a manipulated video of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media.





According to official sources, a First Information Report (FIR) was earlier lodged by a citizen after allegedly coming across a morphed and objectionable video circulating on Facebook, targeting the Odisha CM. The video shared from a Facebook page depicted the Chief Minister in an obscene manner. The complainant claimed the video was doctored and was made viral with the deliberate intention to defame the Chief Minister, tarnish his image among the general public. It also hampered the dignity of a woman.



Cyber Crime unit of Crime Branch immediately enquired into the matter and based on the enquiry report, a case was registered and an investigation was carried out. M/s Meta Platform (Facebook) was requested for removal of the objectionable content, which the company duly complied with, informed sources. Further investigation led to the identification of the Facebook account user as a native of the Rayagada district.

The Crime Branch team immediately proceeded to Rayagada and apprehended the accused man, identified as Kishore Kausalya of Keutaguda Station Sahi under Chandili police limits in Rayagada. He is working in a construction company at Tikiri in the district.



Kishore is liable for committing multiple criminal offences for publishing and transmitting an AI-generated, morphed obscene video. “So he was arrested on 18.06.2025 and forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar U/s 78/79/294/296/336(2)/336(4)/340(2) /356(2) BNS r/w Section 66-C/67/67-A of the IT Act, 2000 and Section 3 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986,” a Crime Branch press release stated.



The Crime Branch has informed that stern legal action would be taken against individuals indulging in such illegal acts and requested the netizens to be careful about the content they post or share in social media.