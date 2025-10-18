Mamata Writes to Modi, Seeks Revocation of Gorkha Interlocutor

Kolkata: Expressing "surprise and shock" over the appointment of an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded revocation of the decision.

Banerjee claimed her government was not consulted before retired IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh was appointed as an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars regions of West Bengal, which she said was "inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism".

"This appointment has been made without any consultation with the Government of West Bengal, even though the issues under reference directly relate to the governance, peace, and administrative stability of the area under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body under the Government of West Bengal," she said in the two-page letter.

"Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the foundational principles of our Constitution," she added.

Banerjee stressed that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community must involve the West Bengal government to ensure sustained peace and harmony in the region.

"It may be recalled that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was constituted following a Tripartite Agreement signed on 18th July, 2011 at Darjeeling, between the Government of India, the Government of West Bengal and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) in the presence of the then Hon'ble Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of West Bengal," she said.

"The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was created to ensure socio-economic, infrastructural, educational, cultural and linguistic developments of the hill areas, while safeguarding the ethnic identity of the Gorkhas and promoting peaceful co-existence among all communities, a hallmark of the unity and harmony of the hills," she noted.

The CM said peace and harmony have been prevailing in the hill districts of the state, which has been possible with the concerted and continuous efforts made by her government after it came to power in 2011. "We are committed to continue with our positive efforts in that direction," she said.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government is firmly of the view that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region must be undertaken in full consultation with it, in order to preserve the "hard-earned peace and tranquillity in the region". "Any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in interest of peace and harmony in the region," she maintained.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly re-consider and revoke this appointment order issued without prior and due consultation with the Government of West Bengal, as is expected in the true spirit of federalism and mutual respect between the Union and the States," she said.