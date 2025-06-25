Mamata Urges Centre to Mediate in Iran-Israel Conflict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the Union government to take diplomatic steps to de-escalate the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, expressing deep concern over the war's global environmental and humanitarian impact.

Speaking during a discussion on a central bill on environmental issues in the Assembly, Banerjee said, “Wars are breaking out in various parts of the world, causing air and water pollution. We must work to stop this.” She added, “Though foreign policy is the Centre's domain, I urge the Government of India to take peaceful diplomatic initiatives to defuse the situation.”

The Trinamul Congress chief stressed that her remarks came as a concerned global citizen, not as someone claiming authority in foreign affairs. Reflecting on India’s diplomatic legacy, she recalled, “India once led the Non-Aligned Movement, recognised the PLO first, and welcomed Arafat. When Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, he sent me and Anand Sharma to Angola.”

Shifting focus to domestic issues, Banerjee criticised the BJP for allegedly targeting Bengali-speaking citizens in the name of checking illegal immigration. “Bengalis are being harassed daily in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Even today, 300–400 labourers were mistreated in Rajasthan,” she said.

“These are Indian citizens from Bengal. It’s disgraceful,” she added, stating her government had intervened in multiple cases where Bengali migrant workers were wrongfully deported to Bangladesh. The chief minister called for unity, compassion, and adherence to constitutional values in both international and domestic affairs.