Mamata to Visit Punjab, Meet Kejriwal, Mann Next Week

The BJP however took potshots at the Trinamul Congress supremo's plan. According to TMC insiders, Ms Banerjee will fly to Punjab from the city in the evening of February 21. She will visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay obeisance. Later the TMC chief will meet the CMs of Delhi and Punjab on the farmers' agitation and the fate of I.N.D.I.A, sources said on Wednesday.

Ms Banerjee's proposed tour came to light a day after she backed the fresh protests by the farmers on their way to Delhi and slammed the police action on them. Interestingly, she and Mr Mann have already ruled out any alliance with the Congress in their states for the Lok Sabha Election.

Taking a jibe at the TMC chief, state BJP spokesperson Shameek Bhattacharya claimed, “Their stand on the farmer's movement is understandable. But their alliance has died. It has entered the autopsy room. So it is better not to talk about it. Ms Banerjee leaves the state sometimes to get some relief from huge pressure here. It is her habit. People are not bothered about it. In the coming election TMC will not be able to cross double digit.”