Mamata Slams Budget, Calls it Anti-Poor

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee fumed over the union finance budget on Tuesday. Both of them alleged that no funds were allocated for the state.

Ms Banerjee told the media at the Assembly, “It's totally directionless, anti-people, anti-poor budget. There is no vision in it. Only the political bias is there. I don't see any light. Its only dark, dark and dark. Despite huge amount of revenue collection from here, Bengal has been totally deprived.”

She also wondered what wrong Bengal committed that it has been "deprived" by the Centre.

Echoing her, Mr Banerjee said, “It's totally a failed budget, zero guarantee and zero warranty. Bengal has always been neglected by the BJP. This is nothing new. 12 BJP MPs were sent from Bengal. But the net result is zero. Suvendu Adhikari recently said, ‘Jo Humare Saath, Hum Unke Saath’. This is now proved in the budget.”

