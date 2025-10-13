Mamata Seeks Bhutan’s Compensation for North Bengal Floods

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that neighbouring Bhutan compensate for the damage caused by what she alleged was the release of water that triggered devastating floods and landslides in Darjeeling and other northern districts of the state.

On her second three-day visit to the flood-affected region to oversee relief operations, Banerjee distributed aid at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri and said, “Nature is not in our hands. This big disaster happened due to the waters from Bhutan.”

Reiterating her long-standing demand for the formation of an India-Bhutan River Commission, the Chief Minister said Bengal must be included as a member. “As far as I know, a meeting is going to take place on October 16 following our pressure. We will also send an officer there,” she added.

She further said, “It has to be kept in mind that such a big disaster happened because of the waters from Bhutan. So we want them to provide compensation also. After all, the West Bengal government has to handle everything. Neither Delhi nor others pay for anything.”

Later, Banerjee directed the district administration to clear dolomite deposits that reportedly flowed downstream from Bhutan during the flash floods. Meanwhile, political tensions flared as BJP MLA from Tufanganj, Malati Rava Roy, faced protests from Trinamul Congress supporters while visiting flood-hit areas. The confrontation escalated into a brief street scuffle, leaving one police officer injured while trying to intervene.

The Chief Minister is expected to continue her tour of affected areas over the next two days to assess ongoing rehabilitation and restoration efforts.