Mamata Objects To Interlocutor’s Appointment In Darjeeling

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her “shock” in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of work of Darjeeling interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh, a retired IPS officer, despite his advice to union home minister Amit Shah to “look into” her objection nearly a month ago.

Calling the development “unilateral and arbitrary,” the Trinamul Congress supremo once again urged Mr Modi to revoke the Centre's decision of appointing a mediator for issues related to the Gorkhas in the hills. She wrote to the PM this time, “your office had promptly acknowledged” her first letter on October 18 about the issue “and advised Home Minister to look into” it.

In support of her observation, Ms Banerjee also shared a copy of a PMO communication on October 21 to the union home minister which stated, “Please refer trailing mail received from Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, WB. In this regard, PM has desired that Home Minister may look into.”

The CM then pointed out, “It is a matter of grave concern that without any further communication in response to my letter and despite your kind intervention, the Office of the Interlocuter under Ministry of Home Affairs, has, vide Memo dated 10th November 2025, communicated that the office of the interlocutor has already started functioning. This is really shocking.”

She alleged, “This unilateral and arbitrary action of the Central Government-undertaken without any consultation or concurrence of the Government of West Bengal-is wholly unconstitutional, without jurisdiction, and devoid of any legal sanctity. The said order has no foundation either in the Constitution of India or in any valid statutory provision.”

The CM claimed that the November 10-order “constitutes an ultra vires, colourable, and malafide exercise of power, in direct violation of the constitutional scheme of distribution of powers.”

According to her, “The appointment of an interlocutor to deal with issues already governed by a valid State law is a blatant encroachment upon the federal structure of the and an assault on the autonomy of the State of West Bengal. Such actions strike at the very heart of cooperative federalism, which forms one of the basic features of the Indian Constitution.”

Ms Banerjee added, “No explanation or justification has been furnished by the Central Government for this extraordinary and unwarranted step. It is. pertinent to note that the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong regions, which had once witnessed prolonged unrest, have enjoyed complete peace, stability, and developmental progress under the present Government of West Bengal since 2011, following comprehensive administrative reforms and welfare initiatives.”

She further noted, “In view of the above fact, the present move by the Central Government is not only unconstitutional but it also appears to be a politically motivated attempt to disturb the peace and stability of the region. The Government of West Bengal categorically rejects and strongly objects to this unconstitutional, arbitrary, and politically coloured interference in the internal affairs of the State. Such acts not only undermine the constitutional federal structure but also erode the spirit of unity and mutual respect that defines our democratic polity.”