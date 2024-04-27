Top
Mamata loses balance while boarding helicopter

DC Correspondent
27 April 2024
Mamata loses balance while boarding helicopter
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday afternoon.

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.

"The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while she was trying to sit. She is fine," a senior officer, who was accompanying Banerjee, told PTI.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha


( Source : PTI )
