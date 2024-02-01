Didi: I, If Put In Jail, Can Get Out

Kolkata: A day after Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that if she was also put in jail, she would however manage to sneak out of it.

In an oblique reference to Mr Soren’s fate, the Trinamul Congress supremo also attacked the BJP-rule in Centre over its vendetta against the leaders of the states, under the opposition parties’ rule, to win the Lok Sabha Election. She is likely to visit New Delhi next week, according to her party sources.

Spewing venom against the BJP, Ms Banerjee claimed at a TMC rally at Shantipur in Nadia on Thursday, “If you put me in jail also after putting others behind bars under threat, I will make a hole and come out. They (BJP) are getting everyone arrested and imprisoned to win the polls. Are we all thieves and they are saints?”

She alleged, “They are the biggest of the thieves. Empty vessels sound much. Today they are in power. That is why they are roaming around with agencies and misusing them. Tomorrow when they will not be in power, everything will fall flat.”

Clarifying her stand on the seat-sharing in the anti-BJP forum: I.N.D.I.A., Ms Banerjee explained, “We wanted an alliance but Congress did not agree with us. They have joined forces with the CPI(M) to help the BJP in the polls."

She once again stood by expelled TMC MP of Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra and predicted her win from her seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The TMC chief added, “They threw out Mahua because she used to speak for people. They might have been able to do so but it's my belief that she will win with the votes of people. People will give the answer.”