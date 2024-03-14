Top
Mamata Banerjee Suffers Deep Head Injuries, Admitted to Hospital: TMC

Rajib Chowdhuri
14 March 2024 4:58 PM GMT
Mamata Banerjee Suffers Deep Head Injuries, Admitted to Hospital: TMC
Mamata Banerjee Suffers Deep Head Injuries, Admitted to Hospital: TMC (Photo:X)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee suffered deep head injuries after she fell down at her residence in Kalighat of south Kolkata on Thursday evening. She was rushed to SSKM Hospital and has been admitted to a cabin at Woodburn Block.

A medical board has been set up by the hospital authorities for her treatment. A specialist doctor from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital also joined the team of doctors. The CM underwent stitches on her forehead and MRI. She was later seen taken away on a wheelchair with a bandage on her head.

Her injuries became public at around 8.10 pm when TMC posted a photo of her wounded forehead with blood stains, while she was lying on the hospital bed, on X-handle and wrote, “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers.”

According to TMC insiders, Ms Banerjee was walking inside her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street after returning home from an event in memory of her late cabinet colleague and mentor Subrata Mukherjee in Gariahat. Her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other family members were also present then.

Sources claimed that when the CM was walking around, she suddenly fell down while her forehead hit the edge of a furniture set in the room. Mr Banerjee later brought her to SSKM.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said on X-handle, “Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has inquired about the health of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms Mamata Banerjee, expressing his deep anguish and wishing speedy recovery.”
State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Wishing CM @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health…” This was the second time in the last two months Ms Banerjee was injured. On January 24, she was hurt after her car made an emergency halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle that entered her convoy at a high speed in Burdwan. Last year, the CM had leg injuries during the Spain-tour.



