Mamata Banerjee Suffers Deep Head Injuries, Admitted to Hospital: TMC

A medical board has been set up by the hospital authorities for her treatment. A specialist doctor from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital also joined the team of doctors. The CM underwent stitches on her forehead and MRI. She was later seen taken away on a wheelchair with a bandage on her head.

Her injuries became public at around 8.10 pm when TMC posted a photo of her wounded forehead with blood stains, while she was lying on the hospital bed, on X-handle and wrote, “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers.”

According to TMC insiders, Ms Banerjee was walking inside her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street after returning home from an event in memory of her late cabinet colleague and mentor Subrata Mukherjee in Gariahat. Her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other family members were also present then.

Sources claimed that when the CM was walking around, she suddenly fell down while her forehead hit the edge of a furniture set in the room. Mr Banerjee later brought her to SSKM.