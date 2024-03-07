Mamata Banerjee Declares West Bengal Safest State, Challenges BJP

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday certified West Bengal as the “safest state” in the country while indirectly accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading Bhuo Sandesh (fake news) over atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

Attacking the ruling party at the Centre for failing to curb violence in the states it is in power, the chief minister also called upon all and sundry from a TMC rally in the city to create a “political tornado” to save the country from the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Ms Banerjee launched salvo against the BJP came after leading a TMC rally from College Square to Esplanade on the eve of the International Women's Day, preponing the event from Friday due to Shiv Ratri celebration. Ms Banerjee also met some women from Sandeshkhali who participated in the march.In a veiled dig at the PM over his “anti-women” jibe on the TMC a day before, the CM alleged, “Many gave Bhuo Sandesh on Sandeshkhali. In Hindi, Sandesh means news.

In Bengal, it means sweet. All the fingers in a hand are not equal. Sometimes we don't get to know about some incidents at some places.” She claimed, “We always take action as soon as we come to know about it. I also don't restrain myself in ordering arrests of TMC leaders. BJP's job is to slam cases on the TMC leaders, send ED and CBI after them, get them arrested and lock them in jail. I ask them why they are so much angry with Bengal.”The TMC chief then added, “Why do the BJP defame us if they can win this way? On Wednesday, BJP leaders said that women are tortured here the most. But I challenge them that Bengal is the safest state for women. It is also the only state where women are safe. Women don't get justice in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur.”