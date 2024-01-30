Mamata Asserts TMC's Superiority, Rejects Alliance with Congress

Kolkata/Berhampore: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Tuesday that only Trinamul Congress can defeat Congress, CPI(M) and BJP. Her comments came amid a tug of war between her party and Congress over alliance for seat sharing in the Lok Sabha Election.

While the TMC supremo has already ruled out any alliance with the Congress, the latter has been leaving no stone unturned to strike a deal with her. Ms Banerjee told a rally at Raiganj in North Dinajpur, “Only the party of Maa-Mati-Manush can defeat Congress, CPI(M) and BJP.”

She added, “We are a party that gives away things to people. But they are asking for votes without giving people anything. They should let something go first but they don't.” Ms Banerjee also changed the style of her public outreach in her ongoing tour to North Bengal to counter Congress scion Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the same region.

She was seen holding roadshows by walking close to the crowd in North and South Dinajpur like Mr Gandhi did. A day before the Congress leader re-enters the state through Malda from Bihar with his campaign, the TMC chief further claimed that Bengal would show the country the way in future.

“Bengal gave birth to India's freedom movement. The state can take others along while marching ahead. It will show a way to the nation in the coming days,” she said at Balurghat in South Dinajpur. Meanwhile the Congress tried to woo Ms Banerjee again.

This time, state party chief and Berhampore MP Adhir Chowdhury, who has been accused by the TMC of working against the alliance, backed the TMC chief’s threat to sit for dharna from February 2 if the Centre does not release it's funds under various social welfare schemes within a week.

He said in Murshidabad, "I support her demand for the funds under the 100-day job project in West Bengal. I can join her dharna if she invites me. But my question is why she isn't starting her dharna in New Delhi to attract the Centre's attention? Why doesn't she file a public interest litigation at the Supreme Court? It is the legitimate right of our rural people to get their long pending dues.”