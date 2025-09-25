Mamata Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation for Families of Electrocution Victims

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹2 lakhs for the family of each of the ten people who died due to electrocution during the unprecedented rain in the city a day before.

She also urged the CESC to pay ₹5 lakhs as compensation for each victim's family. Ms Banerjee further offered a job to a family member of each victim if the private electricity service provider does not give it to them.

Inaugurating a Durga Puja in the afternoon in the city, the CM said, “The water level has gone down despite the high tide in the river Hooghly on an average except in a few places in low land areas. Nature is not in our hands.”

She however alleged, “Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage have not been carrying out dredging for 20 years. As a result, the water from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand is flowing in here after rainfall there. We are tackling everything.”

Ms Banerjee then added, “Families of those who died due to electrocution will be provided ₹2 lakhs from our government though compensation can not be an alternative to death.”

She said, “If CESC does not provide them jobs, we will give them a job of special home guard to a family member of each deceased. I will also request CESC to give ₹5 lakhs to each family since the incidents happened due to them.”