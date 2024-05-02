Mallu Ravi Confident of Winning Nagarkurnool Seat

Congress nominee for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat Mallu Ravi exuded confidence that implementation of five guarantees had endeared the party to the members of the BC, SC and ST communities, who are enthusiastically backing them.

He said “All sections of people are rooting for a secular and democratic government. Having covered all mandal centres, I am now concentrating on villages. The BRS candidate R.S. Praveen Kumar has been exposed as an opportunist having switched over to a party that he had maintained was a feudal party.”

People have understood the divisive politics of the BJP and its candidate Pothuganti Bharath, he said.

He said that once he is elected, he will get sanctions for issues that are pending. A national highway will be laid from Alampur to Nalgonda via Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Achampet. Old pending railway projects will also be secured, he said.

“I got the Navodaya school sanctioned when I was an MP. The IOCL bottling unit was brought by me to Timmapur near Shadnagar. The telephone exchange and the postal office were also sanctioned for Nagarkurnool due to my efforts in 1998-99, he said.