Mallikarjun Kharge Launches Scathing Against PM Modi

Gururaj A Paniyadi



Mangaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is founded on the success of the Congress' five guarantee schemes in Karnataka.

Addressing workers at the state convention of Congress party in Mangaluru on Saturday Kharge accused the Prime Minister of failing to fulfill promises made to the people.

In a sharp critique, Kharge stated, "After witnessing the success of Karnataka's five guarantees capturing people's hearts, Modi is now awake. This is why we see 'Modi Ki Guarantee' in newspapers daily."

Kharge alleged that none of Modi's guarantees, including the promise of creating 2 crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh for account holders, increasing income of farmers, increasing MSP, have been fulfilled. Mocking the nomenclature, he added, "We never called it 'Siddaramaiah Guarantee,' but 'Congress Guarantee.' Modi doesn't say 'BJP Guarantee,' but 'Modi Guarantee.'"

He asserted that Modi is apprehensive of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, citing Rahul's efforts to unite the nation through initiatives like Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Kharge emphasized that Rahul Gandhi works towards the greater good, democracy, and constitutional values.

Questioning Modi's continuous criticism of Congress, Kharge challenged, "If Rahul Gandhi and Congress are irrelevant, why criticize them every day?"

Expressing confidence in winning 20 out of 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Parliament election, Kharge attributed this success to guarantee schemes, government initiatives, and the budget. He urged party workers to unite at the grassroots level, emphasizing their crucial role in strengthening the party.

Kharge expressed dissatisfaction over the beneficiaries of Congress programs supporting and voting for BJP, reminding the audience of the positive impacts of historical Congress initiatives, such as the land reforms act, food security act, and compulsory education for children.

Kharge revisited the Land Reforms Act implemented during the tenures of Indira Gandhi and Chief Minister Devaraj Urs in Karnataka.

Recalling the transformative period, he noted that the legislation had empowered numerous landless individuals by granting them ownership. He expressed concern over the fading recognition by the beneficiaries of these initiatives, he urged people waving saffron flags to recall their parents' circumstances and acknowledge the assistance they received from the Congress government.

He credited Sonia Gandhi for initiatives such as the Food Security Act and compulsory education for children and criticized the rise of political parties that thrive on societal division.

Questioning the accolades for Modi, he asked the audience whether they had experienced the promised benefits from Modi's assurances. Upon their negation, he humorously remarked, "If you haven't received them, then why is the BJP flag flying high here? Either someone is not telling the truth, or it's Modi himself."

Reflecting on Congress's historical role in uniting the nation during the freedom struggle, he commended the party's leaders for their commendable work and emphasized its commitment to empowering the less privileged. Drawing a contrast, he accused the BJP of undermining public sectors, which had once been a source of employment for thousands.

Kharge criticized the Prime Minister for allegedly encroaching on the federal structure, resulting in states being deprived of their rightful share.

Reminding the audience of Congress's pivotal role in securing voting rights for women, he speculated that a different scenario might have unfolded if the other party had been in power.

"If it was them then Manusrmuti would have come,” he said while attacking BJP.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins again. He also blamed Modi for controlling all the autonomous bodies in the country.



