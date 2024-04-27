Malla Reddy's U-turn on BJP's Eatala Winning Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A day after springing surprise saying that the Medchal-Malkajgiri Parliament constituency BJP candidate Eatala Rajender will win the Lok Sabha elections, BRS MLA and former Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday did a ‘U’ turn stating that he did not say like that.



Interacting with media persons along with BRS’ Ragidi Laxma Reddy, he said, “Please listen to me. I attended a marriage at 2.30 pm yesterday. My old friend (Rajender) met after many days and suddenly we embraced each other as he is my friend.”

When media persons tried to draw attention to his statement, he responded that Rajender was contesting as an MP candidate on BJP ticket. “On the occasion of anyone’s birthday, we will extend happy birthday wishes and say God blesses you. As he is the candidate, he has to win and accordingly said all the best,” he explained.

Malla Reddy questioned what was wrong in it for extending wishes with a positive mind set and extended cooperation saying all the best and god bless to him. “What’s wrong with it? How can you say that there is a hidden agenda when a person standing in front of me met me,” he asked.

“In my case during Assembly elections in 2023, I noticed Congress candidate T Vajresh Yadav during campaigning and informed him that he will win the elections. Did he win elections?” he asked, triggering laughter from people. Yadav ensured that their video conversation went viral.

“They (BJP) won’t win. They are cheats. They only make the video viral. Heart and behavior should be good,” he added.







