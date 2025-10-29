Malkangiri Police Seizes Ganja worth Rs 17 Crore in 24 Hours; 3 UP Mafia Held

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough against the illegal narcotics trade, Malkangiri Police on Wednesday seized ganja worth around Rs 17 crore within 24 hours after conducting multiple raids across different locations in the district.

According to reports, police recovered a total of 1,660 kilograms of ganja during the operations and arrested three smugglers from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly part of an inter-state drug trafficking network.

The first operation was carried out by Balimela Police, who intercepted a container truck and seized 770 kilograms of ganja concealed in a highly sophisticated manner. Three persons were arrested in connection with the case.

In a similar drive, Chitrakonda Police recovered 640 kilograms, while Kalimela Police seized 250 kilograms of ganja hidden in forest areas awaiting transportation. However, the smugglers involved in these two cases managed to escape.

Police officials said the crackdowns form part of an ongoing intelligence-based drive against ganja smuggling in the region. So far in 2025, Malkangiri Police has registered 109 cases, seized 28,897 kilograms of ganja, confiscated 44 vehicles, and arrested 96 accused persons.

By comparison, in 2024 the district police had seized 22,153 kilograms of ganja, impounded 60 vehicles, and arrested 147 individuals.

Officials described the recent operation as one of the largest single-day seizures ever recorded in Malkangiri. Continuous raids, they said, are being carried out to dismantle the entire network of inter-state smugglers operating from remote forest areas.

Experts, however, emphasized that alongside strict enforcement, awareness and alternative livelihood initiatives among people living in remote and tribal regions are crucial to permanently curb ganja cultivation. They also called for focused efforts to track and apprehend the key masterminds controlling the illegal trade.

When contacted, Malkangiri superintendent of police (SP) Vinodh Patil H said, “We are committed to continuing our aggressive drive against ganja smugglers. No mafia involved in this trade will be spared.”

The police confirmed that more intensified raids will be conducted in the coming days to ensure that Malkangiri becomes free from ganja cultivation and trafficking.



