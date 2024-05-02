Malkajgiri development proposals submitted to CM, to get approvals after polls: Sunitha Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, said that she had submitted several proposals for the development of Malkajgiri constituency to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who had promised to approve them and sanction funds soon after election code ends in June.

She appealed to the voters to give her an opportunity to serve them and work for the overall development of the constituency in the next five years with the support of Revanth Reddy, the former Malkajgiri MP.

Sunitha Reddy on Thursday took part in road show in Qutbullapur. Addressing the meeting, She said the Congress has given an opportunity for a woman to contest from Malkajgiri this time for the first time and appealed to women voters to support her and ensure victory of a woman.

She said the Revanth Reddy government implemented Mahalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes for the welfare of women within 100 days of coming to power and had promised to implement another guarantee of `2,500 per month to women after election code ended in June.





Sunitha Reddy said the constituency has several slums which lacked basic facilities due to which residents were facing severe hardships. She promised to improve facilities in slums if she was elected.



