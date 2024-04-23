Make arrangements in befitting manner for Vice President’s visit, CS asks officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday instructed the officials to make all arrangements in a befitting manner in connection with the visit of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to the State on April 26.



She conducted a coordination meeting with the officials and took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the visit of the Vice President.

She directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, traffic and bandobust arrangements as per the blue book. The health department was asked to provide medical assistance, adequate medical staff at all the venues and other facilities in coordination with the police and protocol department.

The R&B department was told to undertake repair of roads to be used by the Vice President. The energy department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Similarly, the fire services department was told to provide adequate fire fighting arrangements.

Chief Secretary directed the officials of all line departments to work in close coordination and ensure that the visit of the Vice President is organized in a smooth and satisfactory manner.

Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Secretary to Governor B Venkatesham, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Secretary Health Christina Chongthu, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross, MD TSSPDCL Musharaf and other officials attended the meeting.