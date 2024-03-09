M.A.K. Mukheed Appointed as Wakf Board Member

Hyderabad: M.A.K. Mukheed, High Court advocate and member of the TS Bar Council of India has been appointed as member of the Wakf Board. In partial reconstitution of the Board, the state government appointed Mukheed from the Bar Council quota. under category of provision 14(1)(b)(iii) of the Wakf Act. Mukheed belongs a rural area of the erstwhile Nalgonda district where he completed his school school education. He has been practicing as an advocate with the High Court since 30 years.



