Major Fire Engulfs Cold Storage in Guntur, Residents Evacuated

Vijayawada: A raging fire at a cold storage facility in Duggirala, Guntur district, continues to pose a significant threat, leaving residents on edge and sparking urgent firefighting efforts. While seven individuals, including four firefighters, sustained minor burn injuries and received medical attention, the blaze persists due to the facility's extensive inflammable materials.



The fire erupted inside the facility on Friday evening, consuming a massive quantity of turmeric raw roots stored within. Wooden structures and ammonia used for cold storage further fueled the inferno, hindering firefighting efforts and posing a potential chemical hazard.

Four firefighters bravely battling the blaze, along with three civilians, suffered minor burns and received medical treatment. As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated nearby residents due to the ongoing fire and potential smoke inhalation risks.

The scale of the disaster becomes evident when considering the sheer volume of stored materials. Nearly one lakh bags of turmeric raw roots, each weighing between 70-75 kilograms, were housed within the seven-story structure. The fire is expected to continue until all combustible materials are consumed, presenting a logistical challenge for firefighters.