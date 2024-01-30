Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh Government

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle in the top level bureaucracy in Madhya Pradesh, 18 senior IAS officers were transferred late on Sunday.

Prominent among the bureaucrats who were transferred included additional chief secretary Manu Srivastav and senior IAS officers Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Manish Rastogi and Niroj Kumar Vashist.

Mr Rastogi and Mr Vashist were in the secretariat of previous chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While Mr Srivastav has been transferred and posted as ACS energy department, Mr Shukla has been transferred and posted as principal secretary to the governor.

Mr Rastogi has been transferred and posted as principal secretary, jail department.

Mr Vashist has been transferred and posted as director, liberated nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes.