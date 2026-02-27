Major Anti-Maoist Offensive Launched in Odisha to Hunt Down ‘Hardcore’ Leader Shukru

Bhubaneswar: Security forces on Friday launched a coordinated, large-scale offensive in Odisha’s Kandhamal district to track down a senior Maoist leader identified as Shukru, who is suspected of attempting to regroup insurgent cadres in the region.

According to security sources, Shukru has emerged as a key obstacle in the State’s ongoing anti-Maoist campaign. Intelligence inputs indicate that he has been actively discouraging lower-rung cadres from surrendering under the government’s rehabilitation policy and is suspected of targeting those seeking to rejoin the mainstream.

The recent killing of a Maoist cadre, Anvesh, in the dense forests of Kandhamal has intensified concerns about internal discord within the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Investigators believe the incident reflects growing mistrust and dissent within the ranks even as surrender initiatives continue to weaken the insurgent network.

Officials said Shukru is currently operating in the Kandhamal forest belt with nearly 30 armed cadres. The group reportedly includes two senior members of the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division, once considered a stronghold of Left-wing extremism. Security agencies suspect efforts are underway to revive operational capabilities in strategically sensitive forest corridors.

In response, Odisha Police has drawn up a comprehensive operational blueprint aimed at neutralising the leader and dismantling his network. A sustained combing and search operation has been underway since February 20 across suspected hideouts in the Kandhamal region.

The intensified offensive includes drone-based aerial surveillance to track movement in remote and inaccessible terrain. Additionally, 13 new teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed to reinforce ground operations and tighten the security grid.

While officials have declined to disclose tactical specifics, sources said the pressure campaign would continue until the insurgent module is fully dismantled.

The operation signals a renewed push by the State to consolidate gains made against Left-wing extremism in recent years and to prevent any resurgence in vulnerable pockets of the region.