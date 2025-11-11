Mahua Moitra Slams Amit Shah After Deadly Delhi Blast

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi blast. In a post on X, Moitra wrote, "India needs a capable Home Minister not a full-time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn't it @AmitShah's duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?"

Her comments came a day after a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left several people dead and many injured, triggering questions over policing and intelligence gaps.

The Krishnanagar MP has frequently targeted the BJP leadership over issues of law and order, federalism, and what she describes as the Centre's use of agencies against opposition leaders.