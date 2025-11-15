Mahesh Babu Fan Flies 6,817 km From Perth to Hyderabad for GlobeTrotter Event

In an extraordinary display of devotion, a Mahesh Babu fan is travelling all the way from Perth, Australia, to Hyderabad—covering an incredible 6,817 km—solely to attend the much-awaited GlobeTrotter Event on November 15. What began as a simple social media update has quickly turned into a viral moment, with fans celebrating the passion and loyalty behind this long-distance journey.

The gesture has struck an emotional chord online, becoming a symbol of how deeply Mahesh Babu’s influence extends across continents. For many admirers, flying thousands of miles isn’t extravagance—it’s a heartfelt expression of admiration and connection. The GlobeTrotter team has also acknowledged the fan, calling it one of the most touching highlights of the event’s promotions. Coming right after the viral Mahesh-Babu-passport meme, the story seamlessly aligns with the travel-themed branding of the celebration.

On social media, fans have hailed the Australian traveller for their commitment, tagging Mahesh Babu in hopes he notices the gesture. Many describe it as the “ultimate fan moment,” further proof of the superstar’s unmatched emotional pull and pan-global fan base. The incident has also sparked conversations about the growing global footprint of Telugu cinema, particularly among NRIs who remain deeply connected to their cultural roots.

As Hyderabad gears up for a massive turnout, stories like this reinforce the emotional, global, and unforgettable spirit surrounding the GlobeTrotter Event. This 6,817 km journey stands as a powerful reminder of a bond between a star and his fans—a bond that knows no boundaries.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College.