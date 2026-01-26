Mahayuti Rift Widens After BJP Minister Targets Shinde

Mumbai: Differences in the Mahayuti government have again come to fore after the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena on Monday asked the BJP to rein in its minister Ganesh Naik, who has been targeting the Deputy Chief Minister since the municipal corporation elections. Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said the BJP is in power today only because of Mr. Shinde’s ‘revolt’ against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

“Who is talking about finishing off (Shinde). He (Shinde) is not Navi Mumbai’s hills or sand to get finished. We are the ones to stand with courage. Shinde cannot be under-estimated,” Shirsat said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while targeting Naik.

His remarks came after Naik said he could “finish the existence” of Shinde’s party in Navi Mumbai if the BJP gave him a free hand.

Without naming Shinde, Naik had launched a sharp attack, suggesting that the Shiv Sena chief’s political existence could be completely wiped out if the BJP leadership allowed him to act freely.

These comments come in the backdrop of recent municipal election results, where Naik expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance strategy. He argued that the BJP would have performed better had it contested independently, particularly in regions like Thane, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

There has been a long-standing rivalry between Naik and Shinde over political influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. The differences have continued even after the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena became alliance partners in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Shinde's Sena emerged as the second-biggest party after the BJP in the recent local body elections in Maharashtra, winning 399 out of the total 2,869 wards. In the BMC, it finished third after the BJP and the Sena (UBT), helping the BJP to cross the majority mark with its victories in 29 wards.