Mahayuti Resolves Seat Sharing Disputes, Narayan Rane To Contest From Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

The alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — Mahayuti — has managed to sort out its internal differences over the Lok Sabha seats of Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Palghar and Osmanabad (Dharashiv). According to an insider in the Mahayuti, the BJP would contest Satara, Thane and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, while Shiv Sena is likely to contest from Aurangabad and Palghar and the NCP will contest from Nashik and Dharashiv. Union minister Narayan Rane is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has reportedly withdrawn its claim over Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. No candidate has been declared for the seat so far because of the differences between the two parties.

An insider in the BJP said that the party has so far conducted three surveys in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. In every survey, Narayan Rane has emerged as the front-runner. “Accordingly, Rane has been asked to contest the Lok Sabha election,” the source said.

A senior BJP leader said that the announcement of the candidates for the disputed seats will be made in the next two to three days.

Speaking with reporters at the party office, Mr. Rane said that the BJP would contest from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. The party would decide the candidate for this seat. “If the party gives me a ticket, I will contest the election and win this seat,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant said that his party has not given up its claim on the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. In the last election, the Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut had won this seat. But Raut is still with the Shiv Sena (UBT). “If we get this seat, we will win by 2.5 lakh votes with blessings of all parties of the Mahayuti,” Mr. Samant said.

Kiran Samant, the brother of Uday Samant, is one of the aspirants for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg parliamentary constituency has six Assembly seats. Of these six seats, the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) have two MLAs, while BJP and NCP have one MLA each.